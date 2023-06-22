Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Charlotte Women + Girls Research Alliance Reveals Key Findings

The UNC Charlotte Women + Girls Research Alliance, a unit of UNC Charlotte’s urbanCORE, unveiled key findings on issues impacting women and girls across the Charlotte metropolitan region. The alliance presented its findings during the “Taking Space Without Apology: A Women and Girls Leadership Café Data Report Luncheon” held Monday. 

Top findings, which resulted from the 2022 Leadership Café hosted by the W+GRA, revealed:

  • High rates of poverty and economic insecurity, particularly among women of color and single mothers 
  • High rates of certain health conditions, such as mental health disorders and maternal mortality and morbidity
  • Caregiving challenges, such as lack of paid parental leave and affordable childcare options
  • Harassment and violence including domestic violence
  • Disparities in healthcare access, quality and affordability
  • Workplace and school-based inequities, including gender-based pay gaps and exposure to career paths

