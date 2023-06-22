Charlotte Women + Girls Research Alliance Reveals Key Findings

The UNC Charlotte Women + Girls Research Alliance, a unit of UNC Charlotte’s urbanCORE, unveiled key findings on issues impacting women and girls across the Charlotte metropolitan region. The alliance presented its findings during the “Taking Space Without Apology: A Women and Girls Leadership Café Data Report Luncheon” held Monday.

Top findings, which resulted from the 2022 Leadership Café hosted by the W+GRA, revealed:

High rates of poverty and economic insecurity, particularly among women of color and single mothers

High rates of certain health conditions, such as mental health disorders and maternal mortality and morbidity

Caregiving challenges, such as lack of paid parental leave and affordable childcare options

Harassment and violence including domestic violence

Disparities in healthcare access, quality and affordability

Workplace and school-based inequities, including gender-based pay gaps and exposure to career paths

MORE >>>