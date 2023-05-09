Charlotte’s Sharon Gaber Credits Mom After Making Power List 2023

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber arrived in Charlotte from California in 2020 and has arguably been a major factor in Charlotte’s recent national recognition as a successful elite research university.

Business North Carolina’s Power List names North Carolina’s most influential leaders. Chancellor Gaber was selected for the prestigious honor for the third consecutive year.

When asked what her major inspiration was, Gaber replied, “My mom. She was a hard-working, single parent who encouraged and believed in me.”

