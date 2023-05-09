Charlotte Spring Commencement To Dish 5,300 Degrees And Certificates

On Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, UNC Charlotte will hold Spring Commencement ceremonies for 2023 graduates in Dale F. Halton Arena. More than 5,300 degrees and graduate certificates will be awarded during four ceremonies.

Friday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. The 3 p.m. ceremony is for all graduate students — doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates for all programs.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates of the Cato College of Education, the William States Lee College of Engineering and College of Health & Human Services. The 3 p.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates of the College of Arts + Architecture, Belk College of Business and College of Computing & Informatics.

