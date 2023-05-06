5 Honored With Charlotte’s CLAS Distinguished Leadership Awards

The five inaugural recipients of the UNC Charlotte’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences (CLAS) Distinguished Leadership Awards are “impeccable people” who have never let the college or UNC Charlotte down, emcee Ohavia Phillips ’15 told the family members, friends and colleagues who honored them.

CLAS Interim Dean John Smail agreed. “It takes leadership, and it takes people who are willing to commit time and energy,” Smail said. “It takes vision and belief to make this a top-tier institution. It’s with great pride and great humility and gratitude that I recognize our honorees.”

