First Charlotte Professor To Receive Campus Contact Award

Professor Kimberly Buch has been a leader in the transformation of UNC Charlotte’s culture of service over the past two decades, while directly inspiring 500 UNC Charlotte students to devote 25,000 hours to hands-on service learning.

In recognition of her work, Buch has received Campus Compact’s Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award, a national honor that celebrates faculty’s exemplary engaged scholarship accomplished through their teaching and research. Buch is the first at UNC Charlotte to receive the award.

“Dr. Buch has helped students learn how to make a difference in their communities, has expanded our understanding of effective methods for teaching and learning through engaged scholarship, and has been a model for those who seek to improve their community’s quality of life,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, who nominated Buch for the recognition.

