Charlotte Master’s Program Rises To Top 17% In The Nation

Charlotte’s Master of Public Administration program has surged to its best national ranking ever, reaching No. 46 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2023-24, up from No. 60 just four years ago.

The dramatic rise of the Gerald G. Fox Master of Public Administration program to the top 17% of ranked programs stems from its attention to the needs of students and employers, driven by talented faculty, dedicated staff and a community of practitioners who work closely with the program, said Program Director Suzanne Leland.

“We work as a team to provide opportunities for our students to study, research and work alongside professionals in the public administration field, while focusing also on impactful research into matters of significance for North Carolina and the nation,” Leland said. “We are particularly fortunate to have nurtured active partnerships with local governments, agencies and nonprofits, as well as with our alumni.”

