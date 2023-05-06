Charlotte Alumni Honored For Their Service To The University

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association bestowed its 2023 Alumni Awards to six outstanding individuals for their service to the University Thursday, May 4, at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. The celebration was hosted by Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and Frenchie Wilson Brown ’91, president of the Alumni Board of Directors.

“It is a privilege to recognize six alumni, faculty and friends whose careers have been distinguished by significant accomplishments and through extraordinary service to the University, their communities and beyond,” said Gaber.

