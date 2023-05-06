Charlotte Doctoral Student Makes A Difference In The Congo

When Emery Ngamasana returned to his childhood home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after many years away, he was dismayed by the deteriorating social environment and living conditions of his countrymen. He made a decision to do what he could to help. The first step was to educate himself about effective, research-based solutions; next came their implementation.

Here, Ngamasana shares the ways he is applying knowledge he is gaining through UNC Charlotte’s Ph.D. in Public Health Sciences program to make life-changing differences for the people in his village of origin.

