Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering Announces Academic Achievement Award

Charlotte Dean Robert Keynton of the William States Lee College of Engineering at UNC Charlotte announced the establishment of the Ametek Process & Analytical Instruments (Ametek P&AI) Academic Achievement Award.

Due to the emphasis placed on talent retention, leadership development, and diversity and inclusion, Ametek, Inc. proudly presented the 2022 Helmut N. Friedlaender Leadership Award to the management team of the Ametek P&AI. It is this commitment that motivates Ametek P&AI to invest in the next generation of engineers at UNC Charlotte by establishing the award.

