Christine Hager-Braun Exhibit Opens At Central Piedmont August 15

“Embracing Imperfection,” an exhibition by Christine Hager-Braun, seeks to obliterate the stigma long associated with mental health. Hager-Braun’s work reflects her own struggle with depression. The colors and composition in her work, while abstract, foster an emotional connection revolving around personal growth, resilience, and acceptance.

“Every new art quilt I create is influenced by my belief in the power of a positive mindset. Each piece reflects a triumph over our trials, a reminder of our daily successes, and the promise to ourselves that we will never give up,” says Hager-Braun.

WHEN: August 15 – October 6, Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment

WHERE: Central Piedmont Central Campus, Overcash Center first floor, Overcash Art Gallery

ARTIST LECTURE: Artist Lecture and reception is Sept. 14, at noon at Central Campus, North Classroom Building Auditorium, Room 1123

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Amelia Zytka at amelia.zytka@cpcc.edu.

