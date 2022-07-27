Queens University Charlotte News Service Wins National Student Media Challenge

The Queens University of Charlotte News Service has been selected as one of eight winners in the Inaugural Solutions Journalism Student Media Challenge Cohort. With more than 60 schools across the nation vying for a spot in the cohort, the program in the Knight School of Communication rose to the top of the applicant pool along with seven other schools including but not limited to Michigan State University, the University of Georgia, Howard University, and the University of Missouri.

“This program recognizes how student newsrooms can make meaningful contributions to the understanding of community issues,” said Bob Page, director of digital projects and advisor to student media. “Student reporters in the Queens University News Service are already reporting on how faith-based communities in Charlotte are working on innovative solutions to social issues. Being able to collaborate and learn along with other leading programs in journalism is extremely exciting.”

“As managing editor of the Queens News Service, I’m beyond excited and proud that the News Service was selected to be a part of the Solutions Journalism Network cohort,” said Palmer Magri ’24. “We have worked extremely hard to get here and I can’t wait to see more of our articles in local and national news.”

