JCSU Alumna Celebrates Shark Week At Discovery Place

Johnson C. Smith University Alumna Tifferney White ’94 knows the perfect way families can sink their teeth into all things Shark Week: a trip to Discovery Place Science to view the Unseen Oceans exhibit.

The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 18, gives families the opportunity not only to see a few live shark specimens, but also get an up-close experience with some of the world’s largest sea creatures.

“We are really excited about this exhibit,” said White, who serves as chief learning officer for two of the Discovery museums. “It looks great, but also has a lot of content and is very relevant to this time of year, since it’s all about oceans. You’re going see things that are typically unseen, and we can’t wait for you to see them.”

MORE …