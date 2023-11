An afternoon of tonal delicacies featuring flute, clarinet and piano in various combinations. Pieces by Saint Saens, Copland and Queens own Dr. Zach Zubow plus others.

Jennifer Dior, flute; Sam Sparrow, clarinet; Brenda Fernandez, piano

Sunday, November 12 at 3:30pm to 5:00pm

 Kathryn Greenhoot Recital Hall

2319 Wellesley Ave., Charlotte, NC

