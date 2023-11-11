NC Campus Engagement Selects Central Piedmont Student For 2023 Impact Award

Demi Snow, a student at Central Piedmont Community College, recently garnered recognition with the 2023 Community Impact Student Award from NC Campus Engagement, underscoring her exceptional dedication to civic and community engagement.

Chosen as the award recipient by Central Piedmont, Snow’s selection was a result of a thoughtful evaluation of students who left a lasting imprint during their time at the college. The acknowledgment of her efforts and achievements took place at the recent NC Campus Engagement biennial CSNAP Student Conference.

Dating back to 2006, the Community Impact Student Award (CISA) annually spotlights a standout, full-time undergraduate student service leader from each NC Campus Engagement member college. Campus leaders make the selection, and the honorees are celebrated during the biennial CSNAP Student Conference. This year’s conference, themed “Rising Together: Students Depolarizing North Carolina,” unfolded at NC State University.

Snow’s recognition as the Central Piedmont CISA winner is attributed to her exceptional commitment to civic engagement and equity advocacy both on and off campus. Her journey commenced with participation in an intensive summer service program, an adaptation of the Citizen Redefined curriculum. This program equipped cohorts of students with crucial civic skills through interactive workshops. Inspired by the experience, Snow collaborated with local non-profits, dedicating her time to various volunteer services aimed at addressing pressing community needs.

A pivotal aspect of Snow’s impact is her role as a multi-campus dialogue facilitator within the Student Engagement department. Here, she played a key role in initiating meaningful dialogues among students, particularly addressing equity issues related to gender and sexuality. Her contributions fostered inclusive discussions and empowered students to actively participate in conversations essential to cultivating a diverse campus environment.

Beyond her involvement in the Student Engagement department, Snow’s commitment to intersectional equity and community service shone through her participation in various campus clubs and organizations. Collaborating with her summer cohort, local non-profits, and peers, she showcased a profound dedication to addressing and amplifying community issues, effectively drawing attention to pertinent matters within the student body.

On November 4, Snow graciously accepted the Community Impact Student Award as the Central Piedmont Community College winner, standing alongside 14 other students representing colleges and universities across North Carolina.

