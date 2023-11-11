Charlotte Dance Presents 2023 Fall Concert

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the 2023 Fall Dance concert, Honor in Motion, featuring student performers in four works. Along with choreography by dance faculty Associate Professor Tamara Williams, Associate Professor Delia Neil, and Professor of Dance E.E. Balcos, the program will include “Adorations,” a work that Martha Graham created for television broadcast in 1975, reimagined for the stage by Associate Professor Kim Jones.

Tickets are $8-$18. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

