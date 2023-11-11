Charlotte Partners With Bechtler Museum In Modernism + Film Series

This autumn, the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art is set to unveil its highly anticipated Modernism + Film series, an exploration of cinematic narratives that traverse the landscape of Modernity. From its roots in the late-nineteenth century to its uncertain destiny in the early twenty-first century, this curated selection of films provides a captivating cross-section of the evolving tapestry of modern life.

Crafted in collaboration with the Charlotte chapter of the American Institute of Architects and the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture, this year’s lineup follows a chronological arrangement, capturing the essence of different Modernity stages. Some films align seamlessly with their respective eras, while others, more contemporary in nature, offer reflective insights into the historical periods through diverse storytelling techniques and modes of documentation. Collectively, these films map the trajectory of Modernism, exploring the social, technological, and aesthetic dimensions that define it.

Beyond the traditional Bechtler venue, this year’s Modernism + Film programs will venture into new off-site locations, extending the museum’s spirit into the community. Some screenings will feature special elements such as guest speakers, panels, and filmmaker talks, enriching the audience’s experience.

Among the notable highlights is Frederick Wiseman’s 1983 masterpiece, “The Store.” This documentary immerses viewers in the intricacies of retail and consumer culture in the United States, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the operations of the iconic Neiman-Marcus store and corporate headquarters in Dallas. The film meticulously covers the selection, presentation, marketing, pricing, advertising, and selling of an extensive array of consumer products, ranging from designer clothes and furs to jewelry, perfumes, electronics, sportswear, china, porcelain, and more.

Find more information here. CoA+A majors receive FREE admission with their museum pass sticker.

November 16, 2023 – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

MORE >>>