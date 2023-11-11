Charlotte Seniors Present Their Art Projects In Rowe Galleries Exhibition

Graduating seniors receiving their Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2D and 3D studio art, Digital Media, and Illustration present their final thesis projects in an exhibition in the Rowe Galleries, Nov 15 – Dec 6. This show is entitled “Collected Fragments” and features all graduating BFA students in 2D, 3D, and Illustration. The reception on November 16 celebrates their accomplishments and invites the artists to talk about their works.

November 16, 2023 – 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Rowe Galleries

MORE >>>