Queens University Of Charlotte’s Abigail Zboran Named Swimmer Of The Week

Abigail Zboran was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Swimmer of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Zboran, a freshman from Loganville, Ga., currently ranks sixth in the ASUN and third on the Queens women’s swimming team as a freshman based on total points in the 2023-24 season.

Over the weekend, Zboran was part of a 3:45.23 final winning time in the 400-yard medley relays against Old Dominion and Colorado State which now sits as a new conference record; passing up Liberty’s time of 3:47.83 swam on Oct. 13.

In the same tri-meet, Zboran snagged two wins in the 100-yard fly with a 55.53 and in the 200 yard IM with a 2:03.30. Her time in the 200-yard IM sits as a new season-best and current ASUN record in the event.

The honor marks Zboran’s first ASUN Swimmer of the Week honor in her career.

MORE >>>