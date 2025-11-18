Coach Maurice Flowers Leads JCSU To The 2025 CIAA Football Championship Promised Land

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

The JCSU CIAA Football Championship win was cinematic: competitive play on the field against a kaleidoscopic sky. The Golden Bulls took down the Virginia Union Panthers, 45-21, in a display of athletic dominance, taking home the trophy! Head Coach Maurice Flowers led the charge.



“I’m just so happy. Happy for our team, for our school, and for everyone connected to Johnson C. Smith University. Happy for all the people who support us. Happy for the city of Charlotte.”



The explosive victory came on a picturesque Saturday evening in Durham, November 15, 2025. President Valerie Kinloch ’96 – a faithful fan on the sidelines – cherished the moment.



“I’m feeling great! I’m feeling exhilarated. Johnson C. Smith University, we believe, and we did that. We won! We are the 2025 CIAA football champions, baby, because at 100 Beatties Ford Road. We believe.”



That belief carried the Golden Bulls to the next chapter in a saga more than 50 years in the making! In the stands, it was a sweet comeback story. Alumni soaked up the moment. Just ask James Saunders ’85. He was a bright-eyed kid when he saw the 1969 JCSU championship win.



“This moment is bigger than football,” said Saunders ’85, a longtime Golden Bulls supporter, beloved former staff member, and multi-generational JCSU alum. “It’s about a community that never stopped believing in this program. To stand here today and see our boys on this stage—this is history.”



The Golden Bulls dominated the first half, 21-14 before a rowdy crowd of believers! For many, the day felt like destiny.



“Being here today means everything,” said Jaden Isom, the 99th Miss Johnson C. Smith University. We haven’t been in this moment in decades. To share it with my classmates, our alumni, our entire Golden Bull family—it’s powerful. This is exactly what legacy looks like.”



Mr. Senior, Tyson Bates, carried his forefathers and mothers on his shoulders. “Smith is making history,” Bates said as the sun began to set against a purple sky. “My parents came here, my grandparents came here, and now I get to witness this moment as Mr. Senior. We’re here to show who we are, to show Golden Bull pride. And we’re going to keep rising—no matter what.”



With chants of “JC-SU!” echoing through the stadium a new generation of Golden Bulls experienced the sweet taste of victory. Alumni like Conyus Johnson say the win was worth the wait. “They’ve built something real here.”



Diehards claim Coach Flowers – the 2025 CIAA Coach of the Year – changed the culture, with support from President Valerie Kinloch, Director of Athletics, Dr. Denisha Hendricks and funds from the Mayors Racial Equity Initiative, especially high impact donor, Ric Elias. The funds were used to renovate the football field, build a top-notch weight training facility, and to recruit top athletes: $970,000 allocated toward scholarships.



Coach Flowers expressed a mix of gratitude and elation. “1969. 1972. It’s been that long since we’ve been on this stage—since we’ve played for a championship. And today, this group, this team, brought us back.”



The Golden Bulls surged ahead in the third quarter then sealed the deal. “I’m proud of these players. I’m proud of this coaching staff. And I’m proud of what this means for JCSU,” Coach Flowers said.



In the pivotal moment of victory, the humble leader leaned on community. “I’m elated, and I’m tired,” Flowers exhaled. “But we did it. We did it together.”

