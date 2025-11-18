Charlotte Club Ice Hockey In The 704 Outdoor Faceoff VS App State Nov. 22

For the fourth consecutive year, Charlotte Club Ice Hockey is playing at Truist Field in Uptown. This year, the event — rebranded as the 704 Outdoor Faceoff presented by the Charlotte Knights and the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League — is among the largest in college hockey in the Southeast.

Twelve college teams will compete Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 20-22 culminating with Charlotte’s rematch with App State at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22, at Truist Field.

The showcase has reached new heights, but it began with the vision of a few determined Charlotte student leaders who dared to think bigger.

In November 2022, senior Steven O’Sullivan and Logan Crisp ’25 noticed something new at Truist Field — a skating rink. Even more surprising, an ice hockey game was scheduled. That sparked an idea — what if UNC Charlotte hosted its own outdoor hockey game?

After presenting the concept to club leadership, they connected with the team at Truist Field to bring the vision to life. Eric Sheehan ’24, Gus Brown ’23, Hunter Glasser ’24 and head coach James McCarthy, collaborated with Charlotte student-athletes to organize and execute the first-ever outdoor game, Nov. 19, 2022, at Truist Field in Uptown.

“As a freshman, I got to watch a group of hard-working student leaders put together our first ever outdoor game — making us one of the few UNC Charlotte sports teams to play in uptown Charlotte,” said Sean Roach — executive director, team captain and graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in economics. “Our team has entered a new era of growth, and the efforts put forth by the original leadership group inspires us to put in the extra work.”

The following season, the event grew to the next level. Truist Field partnered with Charlotte Checkers, the city’s minor league hockey team, to host its own outdoor matchup. As a result, the rink was moved to the baseball diamond, giving the event a new look and greater exposure.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the team looks to replicate its performance from last year at Truist Field when it defeated the Mountaineers 5-1. With more energy around the event, the team is reminded and inspired by the work it took to get here.

“The growth of this outdoor game shows how far the club has come,” said Aidan Sutter, club president and senior mechanical engineering major. “The Charlotte community should attend the event because it’s more than a game — it’s a celebration of school pride and the dedication of players who pour everything into representing the University.”

