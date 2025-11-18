Help The Charlotte Ski and Snowboard Club Compete At The National Level

The Ski and Snowboard Club has competed at the national level for the past four years. Funding will help the current team, which placed top five in the USCSA Southeast region, and future members travel to national competitions in the Western United States.

The Ski and Snowboard Club is a group focused on bringing together students interested in hangout, have fun, and make the most of the “ice coast”. Members try to go to mountains up north during Christmas break and plan pre and post season outdoors events.

The club also offers experienced riders the opportunity to compete at the college level. The UNC Charlotte Ski and Snowboard team is currently a member of the USCSA Southeast region and competes all across the East coast. The club competes in the Alpine and Freestyle disciplines. Multiple SSC athletes place top 10 in conference, and the team as a whole has placed top 5 in conference.

The team has qualified and competed at the National Championships 4+ years now at mountains like Mammoth CA, Lake Placid NY, and Mt. Bachelor OR. We are hoping to give that same opportunity to our new members going forward.

Your donation will help cover the cost of expenses related to the Ski & Snowboard Club.

