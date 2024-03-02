Congresswoman Alma Adams Tours Central Piedmont’s Leon Levine Health Center

Alma Adams, U.S. House representative for North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District, came to Central Piedmont’s Central Campus on Feb. 20, where she saw high-tech, cutting-edge facilities in which students are gaining high-demand healthcare skills.

Central Piedmont President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer welcomed Rep. Adams and her staff to the college. The group toured Central Piedmont’s Leon Levine Health Sciences Center and its many simulation labs and clinics, where healthcare program students gain valuable clinical experience. College leaders shared Central Piedmont’s plans to expand its nursing and other healthcare programs to help meet a growing need for care providers in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.

The Congresswoman also met with four Central Piedmont’s Ruth G. Shaw Scholars. The group talked about good leadership qualities and Adams’ journey of service as a local, state, and U.S. elected official.

Adams was elected to her fifth full term representing the 12th district in 2022. She serves on the Committee on Education & the Workforce and the Committee on Agriculture. She holds several leadership roles: as Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus, Ranking Member of the Committee on Education & Labor’s Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, the Black Maternal Health Caucus, and the e-Learning Caucus. She has previously served on multiple committees, including the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Small Business.

