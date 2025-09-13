Connect With Professionals At Central Piedmont Business and Accounting Week

Central Campus + Virtual | Sep 15–18

Students interested in business, accounting, or related careers are invited to Business and Accounting Week—four days of events designed to help you connect with professionals, build essential skills, and explore career paths.

Who should attend:

These events are open to students majoring in business administration, accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, project management, international business, paralegal technology, medical office administration, or supply chain management. Business Transfer Pathway students and anyone considering a future in business are also welcome.

MOA & business workplace soft skills (Session I)

Mon., Sep 15 | 12 p.m. | Virtual (Teams link)

Learn practical strategies to stand out in class, internships, and at work.

Meet Bank of America leaders

Tue., Sep 16 | 1–3 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 0060 & 0070

Hear directly from Bank of America professionals about what they look for when hiring—and how you can stand out. You’ll get:

Real advice on job searching

Tips for building skills employers value

Career stories from teams in accounting, marketing, finance, and HR

Stay after for networking with company representatives. This session is ideal for students preparing to enter the workforce or exploring business careers.

Register on Handshake

Project management essentials

Thu., Sep 18 | 11:30 a.m. | Virtual (Teams link)

Guest speaker: James Whitley, IT project manager

Explore what project management looks like in the real world.

Durable skills mastery: soft skills

Thu., Sep 18 | 2–3 p.m. | Virtual (link to follow upon registration)

Boost your confidence and communication in this interactive session on people skills—also known as soft skills. Learn how to:

Collaborate on teams

Navigate change

Improve emotional intelligence

No experience required—just show up and grow!

Register for the virtual event

Hosted by Career Services and the Office of Mentoring and Coaching

Don’t miss this chance to build your skills, meet employers, and take your next step toward a career in business.

