Connect With Professionals At Central Piedmont Business and Accounting Week
Central Campus + Virtual | Sep 15–18
Students interested in business, accounting, or related careers are invited to Business and Accounting Week—four days of events designed to help you connect with professionals, build essential skills, and explore career paths.
Who should attend:
These events are open to students majoring in business administration, accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, project management, international business, paralegal technology, medical office administration, or supply chain management. Business Transfer Pathway students and anyone considering a future in business are also welcome.
MOA & business workplace soft skills (Session I)
Mon., Sep 15 | 12 p.m. | Virtual (Teams link)
Learn practical strategies to stand out in class, internships, and at work.
Meet Bank of America leaders
Tue., Sep 16 | 1–3 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 0060 & 0070
Hear directly from Bank of America professionals about what they look for when hiring—and how you can stand out. You’ll get:
Real advice on job searching
Tips for building skills employers value
Career stories from teams in accounting, marketing, finance, and HR
Stay after for networking with company representatives. This session is ideal for students preparing to enter the workforce or exploring business careers.
Project management essentials
Thu., Sep 18 | 11:30 a.m. | Virtual (Teams link)
Guest speaker: James Whitley, IT project manager
Explore what project management looks like in the real world.
Durable skills mastery: soft skills
Thu., Sep 18 | 2–3 p.m. | Virtual (link to follow upon registration)
Boost your confidence and communication in this interactive session on people skills—also known as soft skills. Learn how to:
Collaborate on teams
Navigate change
Improve emotional intelligence
No experience required—just show up and grow!
Register for the virtual event
Hosted by Career Services and the Office of Mentoring and Coaching
Don’t miss this chance to build your skills, meet employers, and take your next step toward a career in business.