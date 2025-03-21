Contractor In Charge Of Constructing the UNC Charlotte Remembrance Memorial Awarded A Merit Of Excellence

Heartland Contracting LLC, the construction team responsible for the UNC Charlotte Remembrance Memorial, was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the State Building Commission in the category of excellence in construction. The award was presented during the annual state construction conference on March 6.



The permanent campus memorial honors two students who lost their lives, those who suffered physical injuries and everyone present in Kennedy Building on April 30, 2019, the date of a shooting on campus. The remembrance memorial, which sits on the verdant plaza leading to Kennedy’s entrance, offers a daily reminder for students, faculty, staff and visitors of Niner Nation’s resounding resilience.



The remembrance memorial, designed by TEN x TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism, Hypersonic Collaborative and Susan Hatchell Landscape Architecture, follows the orientation of the stars above the building on April 30, 2019.

The memorial’s arched framework serves as a campus gathering place. Contributing to a tone of reflection and contemplation, the names of Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, who were killed, are on plaques attached to the arch structure, and the names of Rami Alramadhan ’23, Sean DeHart ’21, Emily Houpt ’19 and Drew Pescaro ’22, who were injured, are included on a plaque at the site.

The University will honor the lives of Reed Parlier and Riley Howell and recognize the strength of our survivors at the 2025 wreath laying on Wednesday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. at the remembrance memorial.

