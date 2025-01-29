Corlis Hayes Directs “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” At Central Piedmont

BNS Productions celebrates Black History Month with the 15th Anniversary of the return of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson, directed by Corlis Hayes, PhD, a faculty member at Central Piedmont Community College. In 2015 Dr. Hayes directed the play produced by Central Piedmont Drama Department under Tom Hollis at Pease Auditorium. Dr. Hayes is bringing back two of the original actors who were in that production.



Set in a Pittsburgh boarding House in 1911, this is one of Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle Plays that tells the wide-ranging history of the African American decade across the 20th Century. The play takes place in Seth and Bertha Holly’s boarding house, where they play host to people who come to stay during the Great Migration of the 1910’s – a time when descendants of former slaves moved in large number from the South toward the industrial cities of the North seeking new jobs, new lives and new beginnings.

SHOW TIMES

14 Feb 2025

7:00 PM

15 Feb 2025

1:30 PM

15 Feb 2025

7:00 PM

16 Feb 2025

1:30 PM

16 Feb 2025

7:00 PM

