Queens University’s Kayleen Favreau Named Preseason Player Of The Year

Junior attacker Kayleen Favreau of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s lacrosse team has been named the 2025 ASUN Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Player of the Year, the league announced today. Additionally, junior midfielder Elise Grissett earned Preseason All-ASUN honors.



Favreau is the reigning ASUN Player of the Year after recording 80 points on 59 goals and 21 assists. The attacker led the Royals in points and goals a season ago. At the close of the regular season, she ranked in the top 20 in the nation in points and in the top 15 in goals while leading the ASUN in total goals and ranking in the top five in goals and points per game. Additionally, Favreau recorded her 100th career point and goal during the season while also tallying a career-high 11 points and five assists against Wofford and a career-high seven goals against Stetson.



Grissett earned a spot on the team after being named to the ASUN All-Conference Second Team last year. The midfielder totaled 51 points on 26 goals and 25 assists, ranking second on the team in points and assists. She also recorded a career-high seven assists against Stetson and matched her career-high in goals with four at Winthrop.



The ASUN also released its 2025 Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll today. Queens was voted to finish fourth in the league with Lindenwood as both teams collected 24 points. Coastal Carolina was voted to finish first after earning 43 points and four first-place votes. Jacksonville followed in second place while Liberty ranked third.

MORE >>>