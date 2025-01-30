Charlotte Music Majors Mckeila Ortiz And Jack Richardson Hired By Opera Carolina

Music majors Mckeila Ortiz and Jack Richardson were hired by Opera Carolina this year to perform in its educational outreach program, Opera Xpress. Each year the touring program takes a curriculum-linked opera production into area K-5 schools and community centers to perform for elementary students. This year’s production is “The Busy Bee.”

“We have the incredible job of coming to elementary schools across Charlotte (and beyond) and performing opera,” said Richardson. “For most kids, this is their introduction to the genre, so it’s really gratifying to see them get excited about it. I’ve learned a lot (including how to drive a massive van full of bee-themed set pieces), and it’s been one of the highlights of my year.”

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Richardson is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance with a Certificate in Musical Theatre.

“While I went into it almost on a whim, I ended up falling in love with opera,” he said. “After pursuing my masters, I’d just love the opportunity to perform nationally or abroad.”

Over this school year, “The Busy Bee” will have some 60+ tour dates. Last year, Ortiz performed in the Opera Xpress production, “Los Coyotes y Las Conejas,” along with four other UNC Charlotte music majors. Read more about that opportunity here.

Founded in 1948, Opera Carolina is the largest opera company in the Carolinas.

