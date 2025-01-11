Charlotte 2025 Student Spotlight Concert Jan 14

Tue, Jan 14, 2025 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the annual Spotlight Concert. This show features solo performances by wonderful student musicians from throughout the department.

Hear performances from: Jack Applegate, snare drum; Evelyn Mathis, piano; Jack Richardson, voice; Liam Hare, guitar; Roberto Gutierrez, voice; John Thornton, clarinet; Jade Emerson, piano; Jane Cho, cello; Jylian Taylor, voice; Eli Mathew, trumpet; and Tripp Haynes, marimba. Pianist Claudio Olivera will accompany.

These students are selected for this honors concert based on faculty recommendation and represent a broad cross-section of all that the department offers.

