Central Piedmont’s Automotive Systems Technology Gets An Upgrade

Central Piedmont’s Automotive Systems Technology program just got a major upgrade. Volkswagen and Hendrick Automotive came together to donate a Volkswagen Tiguan to the program, giving students the chance to gain hands-on training with cutting-edge technology.

This incredible gift allows our students to work directly with VW vehicles, preparing them with the skills and experience they need to succeed in today’s automotive industry.

Thank you, VW and Hendrick Automotive, for investing in Central Piedmont’s students’ futures and helping us drive innovation forward.

