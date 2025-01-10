New Arrivals At Central Piedmont Libraries Are Worth Checking Out

Looking for something new to read, watch, or explore? The Central Piedmont Community College’s six Libraries are constantly updating its collection, and we’re excited to share the latest additions with you! From captivating books and must-watch DVDs to cutting-edge electronic resources, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Discover:

Fresh titles in fiction and non-fiction

Educational and entertaining DVDs

E-resources to support your learning and research goals



Why check out the new arrivals?

Stay updated with the latest trends and topics.

Expand your knowledge with fresh perspectives.

Dive into exciting stories or discover your next binge-worthy watch.

Take a moment to explore all the new additions by visiting our New Titles Guide.

Don’t miss out—your next favorite read or resource could be waiting for you at the library.

