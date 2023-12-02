Dance Major Making His Way In Charlotte

Alabi Orisadele: Dancing Through Degrees and Dreams

In the quaint Raleigh suburb of Rolesville, North Carolina, Alabi Orisadele’s childhood dance routines in front of the mirror were merely a precursor to the rhythmic journey that lay ahead. While track and field and cross-country dominated his physical pursuits, it was the allure of dance that stole his heart when he landed at UNC Charlotte.

“During my first semester, I met a group of amazing people and was convinced to become a dance major,” Alabi recounts. “I haven’t looked back since.”

This month, Alabi graduates with a remarkable double feat – a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Dance and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Over his four years at UNC Charlotte, he’s immersed himself in an eclectic array of dance techniques, from the beats of African Brazilian to the fluidity of contemporary and the timeless modernism of Martha Graham.

Campus concerts showcased his talent, with a standout performance in Professor Kim Jones’ reimagining of Graham’s “Adorations” during the Fall 2023 Student Dance Concert. Yet, Alabi’s dance odyssey extended beyond campus boundaries, with riveting displays in city venues like the Blumenthal’s Booth Playhouse for the holiday cirque show “Clara’s Trip” and dance festivals such as the Loose Leaves Showcase at Open Door Studios.

“I’m slowly but surely making my way in the greater Charlotte area,” he muses.

Specializing in applied dance, Alabi’s focus extends beyond the stage. Professional internships with INTRO Talent Branding & Management Agency and Barre Belle Ballet allowed him to bring dance into the community. At Barre Belle Ballet, he introduced kids to various dance styles, becoming a beacon for self-expression.

Balancing dual degree demands and dance endeavors, Alabi also held a campus job in Housing and Residence Life, connecting with residents to make them feel more at home.

“It’s a nice way to get close to the residents and make sure they feel more at home,” he shares.

Recently certified to teach for Socafit USA, a Caribbean dance fitness program based in Charlotte, Alabi’s journey continues post-graduation. Returning to Barre Belle to teach, he’ll also grace the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture’s spring production of “Legally Blonde” as a spirited “frat boy.”

Graduate school beckons on the horizon, possibly in applied kinesiology, where he envisions blending the knowledge from his dual degrees.

“I love seeing how dance and exercise science connect to each other and expand on each other,” Alabi reflects, “and would love to demonstrate how working in specific ways can produce benefits for both dancers and athletes.”

In the rhythm of Alabi’s journey, the harmony of dance and academic pursuits becomes a compelling narrative, resonating beyond the stage and into the boundless possibilities of his future.

