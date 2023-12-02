Shakespeare On Fire: Part 2 At Charlotte Dec 5

Shakespeare on Fire: A Theatrical Exploration of Climate Crisis

In a groundbreaking event set to captivate audiences, UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre presents “Shakespeare on Fire,” an innovative exploration of the intersection between the timeless works of Shakespeare and the urgent global crisis of climate change.

Taking center stage is Dr. Rob Conkie, the distinguished Robinson Professor of Shakespeare Studies in the Department of Theatre, renowned for his groundbreaking international project, “Cymbeline in the Anthropocene.” In 2021, Conkie directed a unique production of Cymbeline at LaTrobe University in Melbourne, Australia, as part of a global initiative involving seven different productions of the Shakespearean play.

What makes this event truly exceptional is Conkie’s presentation format – a performative comic book. Alongside student actors and esteemed faculty colleagues, Conkie has transformed his Cymbeline production into a graphic novelesque masterpiece, complete with reflections and analyses. As the pages of this “comic book” come to life, Conkie and his actors will voice narration and characters, offering a vivid exploration of the production’s creative process and its profound commentary on the climate crisis.

“Shakespeare on Fire” unfolds in three mesmerizing one-hour episodes, with Part 1 premiering on November 28 and the grand finale scheduled for next semester. Each program promises a captivating 30-minute reading from the graphic adaptation, followed by a thought-provoking discussion delving into the artistic approaches to the climate crisis.

In a world grappling with the devastating impact of climate change, “Shakespeare on Fire” promises to be a unique and thought-stirring journey, marrying the brilliance of Shakespearean drama with the pressing concerns of our time. Join us as we embark on this theatrical exploration, where the stage becomes a powerful platform for raising awareness and fostering dialogue about the challenges that shape our planet’s future.

December 5, 2023 – 6:00 PM

Lambla Gallery, Storrs Hall

