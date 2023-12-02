Friday, December 1, 2023
Paid Apprenticeships At Coca-Cola Consolidated Through Central Piedmont

Join a live Central Piedmont Community College Q&A session to learn more about the Coca-Cola Consolidated apprenticeship program.

Representatives from Coke Consolidated and Central Piedmont will be available to answer your questions about career certificates to help prepare you for a career at Coca-Cola, such as:

  • manufacturing / warehouse mechanic
  • diesel mechanic (Red Classic Transportation)
  • equipment services reconditioning (HVAC and electrical skills)

INFORMATION SESSION SCHEDULE

  • Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 1-2 p.m.Learn more about Coke Consolidated’s training and employment opportunities.
  • Attend in-person
    Central Campus
    Shaw Advanced Technology Center, Room 3110
    1105 Charlottetown Avenue
    Charlotte, NC 28204
  • Attend online
    Register to attend this information session virtually. Once you register, you will receive a confirmation with the meeting details.

