Paid Apprenticeships At Coca-Cola Consolidated Through Central Piedmont

Join a live Central Piedmont Community College Q&A session to learn more about the Coca-Cola Consolidated apprenticeship program.

Representatives from Coke Consolidated and Central Piedmont will be available to answer your questions about career certificates to help prepare you for a career at Coca-Cola, such as:

manufacturing / warehouse mechanic

diesel mechanic (Red Classic Transportation)

equipment services reconditioning (HVAC and electrical skills)

INFORMATION SESSION SCHEDULE

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 1-2 p.m.Learn more about Coke Consolidated’s training and employment opportunities.

Attend in-person

Central Campus

Shaw Advanced Technology Center, Room 3110

1105 Charlottetown Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28204

Register to attend this information session virtually. Once you register, you will receive a confirmation with the meeting details.

