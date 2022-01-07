Davidson College Alumnus Astronaut Says There’s Good Chance Life Outside Our Solar System

In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, Davidson College alumnus and NASA astronaut, Dr. Tom Marshburn, took questions from the International Space Station. Marshburn is on a six-month NASA-SpaceX commercial mission, his third trip to the station, and he’s scheduled to return to Earth at the end of April. When asked whether he thought there was life superior or inferior to us out in space, Marshburn replied, “I would say statistically, there probably is life outside our solar system. Every time we look at another star, it seems we are finding other planets around it. So just looking at the math, I’d say there is a good chance.”