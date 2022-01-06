UNC Greensboro Bioinformatics Specialist Teaches Human Intuition To Machines

Imagine reading thousands of complex, technical articles, and then painstakingly marking all of the important concepts within each one and connecting them across all scientific publications over time. That scenario describes the traditional process biologists use to catalog knowledge – using biological ontologies – and make it accessible to scientists across the globe. This work requires enormous resources, says bioinformatics specialist Dr. Prashanti Manda. “The process is slow, tedious, and impossible to scale.”

https://researchmagazine.uncg.edu/fall-2021/diving-in-deep/