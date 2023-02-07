Dean Of Students Seeking To Recognize Contributors To UNC Charlotte
The Dean of Students Office is seeking nominations for the following awards: Bonnie Cone Leadership Award, Noble Niner Award, Chuck Lynch Award, Derrick Griffith Servant Leader Award and the Chancellor’s Citations for Leadership and Service.
These honors recognize students who have made significant contributions to UNC Charlotte during their undergraduate careers and are given annually to graduating seniors who have shown outstanding qualities of scholarship and leadership.