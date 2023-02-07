Charlotte Business Graduate Named Influential Leader By AACSB

Liz Ward ‘14 M.S. is one of 25 business school graduates honored by AACSB International — the world’s largest business education alliance — in its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders.

This annual initiative recognizes notable alumni from AACSB-accredited business schools whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders, and this year’s class features individuals defining what it means to be a societal impact leader.

Ward, who completed a Master of Science in Real Estate from the Belk College of Business, was honored for her outstanding work in affordable housing and upward mobility.

