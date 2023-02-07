Charlotte Office Of Diversity And Inclusion Name Spring Excellence Grant Recipients

Nine new proposals have been selected by UNC Charlotte’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion to receive spring 2023 Inclusive Excellence Grants for their potential to advance diversity, promote equity and foster inclusion throughout Charlotte and the surrounding community. Proposals submitted by faculty and staff are designed to address ideas related to diversity education and training; faculty, staff and student recruitment or retention; institutional excellence in policy and practice; or cultural programming.

“Inclusive Excellence grants, which range from $2,000 to $10,000, play a critical role in UNC Charlotte’s ability to lead in equity and engagement,” said Brandon Wolfe, chief diversity and inclusion officer. “The wide and creative range of projects underway highlight the deep well of innovative and progressive ideas at our institution that are pushing the boundaries of inquiry, research and discovery in and out of the classroom.”

MORE >>>