The Queens University of Charlotte men’s lacrosse team competed in its first NCAA DI game this afternoon traveling to face the Navy Mids (2-0) in front of a crowd of 641 spectators. The Royals would fall 19-5 to the Mids with sophomore attacker¬† Micah Stechmiller ¬†scoring the first goal of the DI era for the Royals with 10:55 on the clock in the third quarter.

MORE >>>