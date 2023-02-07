Charlotte Jazz Professor Invited To Direct Texas All-State Band
Dr. Will Campbell, professor of saxophone and director of the Jazz Studies program, has been invited to direct the Texas All-State Jazz Band II at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio, February 8-11. Representing more than 17,000 current and future music educator members, the TMEA is one of the largest and most significant music educators organizations in the country, and the convention is the largest music educators convention in the nation.