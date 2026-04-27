Digital & Professional Learning Unit Brings Greater Clarity To How Charlotte’s Structure Is Understood Across The Campus

Digital & Professional Learning is the updated name for UNC Charlotte’s Academic Affairs unit responsible for advancing online learning, professional programs and teaching innovation across the University.

The unit powers a broad set of learner-facing portfolios and platforms, including Charlotte Online, Summer Term, Youth Programs, Corporate Training and Executive Education and The Dubois Center. Among these, the School of Professional Studies will continue as a school within the Digital & Professional Learning unit, administering its Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies and its noncredit professional development programs.

In addition, the Digital & Professional Learning unit provides campus-facing functions such as the Center for Teaching and Learning and Learning Space Technology.

Together, these platforms and services support learning across the University and beyond.

The new name reflects the unit’s full scope across digital learning and professional learning, and clarifies how its work is organized within Academic Affairs.

“This update brings greater clarity to how the University organizes and supports its work in online, digital and professional learning,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “It better reflects the unit’s responsibilities and helps ensure the University’s structure is better understood across campus and beyond.”

Digital & Professional Learning represents the unit’s dual focus: advancing digital learning innovation across the University and expanding professional learning opportunities for faculty, students and workforce partners.

The name update aligns the unit with national practices and does not change its organizational structure, teams, or services.

Asher Haines will continue to lead the Digital & Professional Learning unit. Haines, associate provost for Digital & Professional Learning and chief online learning officer, joined UNC Charlotte in 2016 and has led the unit since 2021.