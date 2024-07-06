Dillon Lewis And Autumn Courtney Win Queens University Best Performance Awards

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is set to announce its annual department award winners across its multiple social media channels during the summer months, honoring the accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2023-24 season.



The department awards will be released every Tuesday and Thursday. Today, the department is announcing the Best Individual Performance Award.

Men’s and Women’s Best Individual Performance Awards:

Men’s Winner – Dillon Lewis (Baseball vs KSU)

In the 15-5 win where the Royals broke a single-season home run record by surpassing 69 home runs on the season, Dillon Lewis led the pack with three home runs against the Kennesaw State Owls. The junior was electric at the plate for Queens going 5-for-6 on the day, including three home runs, a double, and eight RBIs. Lewis tied the program’s single-game record for homers in a game set by Riley Cheek in 2022. His third home run of the day was the play to end the game by securing the run-rule victory for the Royals in the bottom of the eighth.

Women’s Winner – Autumn Courtney (Softball vs North Florida – Perfect Game)

Softball’s Autumn Courtney made history with a 2-0 perfect game against the North Florida Ospreys. The sophomore finished her day with 10 strikeouts and allowed zero hits or walks in seven innings pitched. The achievement became the first perfect game of her career and first for the Royals in 10 years. Courtney forced the Ospreys to fly out all three at-bats in the top of the seventh which solidified the Royals’ first series win of the season.

