Central Piedmont Successfully Transitions To Microsoft 365

Over the summer, Central Piedmont Community College transitioned from Google to Microsoft 365, and all student mailboxes and Drive data have successfully migrated.

All student mailboxes are now on Outlook.

All Google Drive data is fully accessible in your new Microsoft 365 account. If you’re new to navigating M365, check out these Microsoft 365 Tools and Applications.

We have answered lots of your frequently asked questions and put the most requested knowledgebase articles in one place.

Need help? Contact the Service Desk for technical assistance.

For quick answers, browse the Service Desk client portal and review the knowledge base. If you cannot find the answer to your question, please submit a ticket. Getting a ticket started will speed up the process of getting service from ITS.

