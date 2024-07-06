Charlotte Star Riley Felts Posts Top 10 At U.S. Olympic Trials

Competing against the nation’s best professional and collegiate pole vaulters, Charlotte senior Riley Felts posted top-10 performance in the pole vault finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field on Sunday.

Felts achieved a clearance of 14’6.25″ (4.43m) to finish tied for ninth. Among collegians, she had the fifth-best mark in a competition that included Olympic and world championship medalists. The Matthews, N.C. native qualified for the finals by posting a clearance of 14’9″ (4.50m) in the first round on Friday.

The Olympic Trials mark the unofficial end to Felts’ magnificent Charlotte career. She leaves as the school’s record holder in the indoor and outdoor pole vault, a two-time national runner-up at the NCAA Championships, and a seven-time conference champion.

NINERS AT THE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Charlotte had three athletes compete at the Olympic Trials. Maya Singletary ’23 ran in the women’s 400m earlier in the week, while Elizabeth Bailey competed in the javelin throw on Friday, finishing 16th with a throw of 165’11” (50.58m).

FOLLOW CHARLOTTE TRACK & FIELD

Stay tuned to Niners track and field by following @CharlotteTFXC on X/Twitter and Instagram.

MORE >>>