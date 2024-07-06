Charlotte Student Health Offers Free Testing July 17

Wednesday, July 17 2024 at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM EDT

Waddell Center for Student Health & Wellbeing / 9201 University City Blvd — 9524 Poplar Terrace Drive UNC Charlotte Student Health Center, Charlotte, NC

Student Health will be hosting the Mecklenburg County Health Department to provide free testing for HIV and other STIs. Appointments for the free clinic is advised, but not required. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 704-687-7400. The FREE testing clinic will be held at the Waddell Center for Student Health & Wellbeing (previously known as the Student Health Center).

