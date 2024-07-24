Dining At Central Piedmont Across 6 Campuses

Central Piedmont Community College offers a variety of dining options across all six campuses. Enjoy full-service coffee bars, grab-and-go lunch stations, sandwich shops, breakfast/lunch spots, and more—all cashless.

Need to Use Cash?

Purchase vouchers at the Cashiering Business Office on any campus.

Where to Find Food Services:

Cato , Central, and Levine Campuses: Full food services available.

Full food services available. All Campuses: Coffee bars and grab-and-go lunch stations

Vending Machines:

Available at all campuses with snacks, drinks, and microwaveable foods. No need to be hungry!

Catering Services:

Our dining team now offers catering to fit any audience. Request a consultation to tailor your event. Internal and external customers welcome. No event is too small or too large. You won’t be disappointed!

Review food service menus, locations, and hours.

