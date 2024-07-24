Fall Hours At Central Piedmont Campus Stores

Central Piedmont Campus Stores are located on Central, Cato, and Levine Campuses, plus, enjoy the convenience of smart lockers at Harris, Harper, and Merancas Campuses for easy delivery.

Why Visit The Campus Stores?

More than just books: Grab your coffee, drinks, snacks, and food options!

Free shipping on orders over $50!

Use your Financial Aid to shop with ease.

Fall Hours:

Jul 29 – Aug 9 (Mon – Fri): 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Aug 10 (Sat): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Aug 12 – 16 (Mon – Fri): 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Aug 17 (Sat): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Starting Aug 19 (Mon – Fri): 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit online to read more about locations and services.

