Charlotte Risk Management and Insurance Alumni Reception Aug 22

Thu, Aug 22, 2024 | 6pm to 7:30pm

Free Event

Harris Alumni Center

8688 Alumni Way, Charlotte, NC 28223

Alumni of the Belk College Risk Management and Insurance program are invited back to campus for a networking reception this fall! Join us to reconnect with fellow Business Niner graduates as well as those working in the RMI industry.

We’ll also enjoy an update on the Belk College and RMI program from faculty members Tom Marshall and Faith Neale.

Your complimentary registration is appreciated by Friday, August 16.

