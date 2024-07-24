Charlotte’s Dr. Lin Li Explores The Tibetan Plateau

Over the summer of 2024, Dr. Lin Li is doing fieldwork across the northern Tibetan Plateau. The target of this work is to carry out basin analysis work (measure sedimentary sections in different parts of the basin) and collect sandstone/carbonate samples in the Wenquan Basin within the East Kunlun Mountains.

The purpose is to explore the outward and upward growth history and mechanism of the northern Tibetan Plateau.

