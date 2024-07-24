6 Charlotte Alumni Honored With Most Admired CEO Awards

Charlotte Business Journal’s (CBJ) Most Admired CEO Awards program highlights top leaders in Charlotte who blend business vision with community commitment. This year, among the honorees some of our very own Niners, recognized for their innovation, financial success and impact that extends beyond the boardroom. Each honoree holds a chief executive title or equivalent.

Leading the 2023 class with the Lifetime Achievement Award is Malcomb Coley (honorary alum ‘20), Ernst & Young’s Charlotte managing partner. He’s been instrumental in improving diversity within EY and beyond, co-chairing the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative and launching Bright Hope Capital. Coley was honored as an honorary alumnus in 2020 and currently serves on the Belk College of Business board.

Malcomb Coley

